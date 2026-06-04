Texas investigates Celsius, Alani Nu after lawsuit blames drink for teen's death

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The Brief Texas is investigating Celsius Holdings over allegations that its subsidiary, Alani Nutrition, uses youth-oriented branding to market highly caffeinated drinks to minors. The probe follows a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of a 17-year-old Texas girl who allegedly died from an enlarged heart after consuming Alani Nu. Investigators are examining whether the brand's colorful packaging and lack of explicit age-restriction warnings violated the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act.



Texas has launched an investigation into the beverage company Celsius Holdings, Inc., over concerns that the company is using youth-oriented branding to market highly caffeinated energy drinks to children and teenagers.

Potential consumer law violations

The investigation focuses heavily on Alani Nutrition, LLC, a subsidiary of Celsius that produces Alani Nu, a popular low-calorie energy drink. Each 12-ounce can of Alani Nu contains 200 milligrams of caffeine; a concentration that medical professionals and the National Institutes of Health warn can cause heart palpitations, high blood pressure, severe anxiety, and dehydration in adolescents.

State investigators are looking into whether Celsius and Alani Nu violated the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act by misleading consumers about the safety of the beverages for younger consumers.

What they're saying:

"Texas families deserve to know that the products marketed to their children are safe and not filled with dangerous levels of certain ingredients," Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a statement.

Despite the high caffeine content, the state alleges that the brand utilizes colorful packaging, playful designs, and marketing strategies that appeal directly to younger demographics. Furthermore, the state notes that the packaging typically lists only the caffeine amount without providing explicit age-restriction warnings or notices regarding potential heart-health risks.

Lawsuit tied to teenager's death

The investigation follows a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of a 17-year-old from Weslaco, Texas. The lawsuit alleges that the teenager died from an enlarged heart brought on by excessive caffeine consumption after drinking Alani Nu, claiming the product failed to provide adequate warnings.

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"The tragic death of a 17-year-old Texas girl allegedly caused by consuming a highly caffeinated energy drink is a sobering reminder of what is at stake when companies prioritize profit over the safety and wellbeing of our children," Paxton said.

Representatives for Celsius Holdings, Inc. did not immediately respond to requests for comment.