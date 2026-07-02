Huffines appointed new Texas comptroller by Gov. Abbott

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The Brief Gov. Greg Abbott appointed Don Huffines as Comptroller of Public Accounts for the state beginning Aug. 1. The move comes one day after acting comptroller Kelly Hancock announced his resignation at the end of the month. Huffines won the Republican nomination for the position in March and will face Democratic state Sen. Sarah Eckhardt in November.



Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed former state Sen. Don Huffines as Comptroller of Public Accounts for the state.

The move comes one day after acting Comptroller Kelly Hancock announced he would resign from the position at the end of the month.

Huffines will take over the role on Aug. 1.

What they're saying:

"Don Huffines brings the right mix of business experience and conservative principles to this vital office," Abbott said. "He is a fifth-generation Texan, successful businessman, and proven conservative leader who puts taxpayers first. His private-sector experience and dedication to limited government make him exceptionally qualified to lead the state’s finances and protect every taxpayer dollar with integrity and accountability."

Huffines won the Republican nomination for comptroller in March, beating out three others, including Hancock.

"I'm honored by the trust Governor Abbott has placed in me," Huffines said. "My commitment is simple: run government lean, protect every tax dollar, and keep Texas the best place to live, raise a family, and run a business."

Huffines served as state senator for District 16 from 2015-2019.

As comptroller, Huffines will be responsible for collecting state taxes and fees, disbursing state funds and certifying the state budget.

Huffines will face state Sen. Sarah Eckhardt in the November election.

Eckhardt released a statement following the announcement:

"Don Huffines is the king of school vouchers who can’t win on his own, yet here goes Abbott side-stepping voters to appoint him right before an election.



"Don Huffines is best known for getting caught secretly purchasing the Jeffrey Epstein ranch - and if he’ll bury the truth at the ranch, he’ll hide the truth at the Comptroller’s office.



"I am running to break the cycle of corporate greed and favoritism, to be a fair watchdog for the people’s money—not another lapdog for the rich and powerful. I’ve been accountable to Texans for 20 years as a County Judge, a prosecutor, and a State Senator, and I’ll prove it again when I win as the independently-elected Comptroller this November."