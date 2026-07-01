Acting Comptroller Kelly Hancock announces resignation

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The Brief Kelly Hancock announced he would step down as acting comptroller at the end of the month. Hancock assumed the role last year, after Glenn Hegar stepped down to become chancellor of Texas A&M University. Hancock lost the Republican primary to former state senator Don Huffines



Acting Comptroller of Public Accounts Kelly Hancock announced Wednesday that he would step down from the position.

The move comes exactly one year after Hancock took over the position from Glenn Hegar.

Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed Hancock's exit on social media, saying Hancock led the office during a "pivotal chapter" for Texas.

What they're saying:

"His leadership and experience, from the local school board to the Texas Legislature, helped make possible the launch of the largest school choice program in our nation’s history, expanding educational opportunity for Texas families," Abbott said on X. "Thank you, Kelly, for your dedicated service to our great state and for helping deliver this historic achievement for generations of Texas students."

In a letter sent to the governor, Hancock said his last day would be July 31.

Texas House Speaker Dustion Burrows called Hancock a "dedicated champion" for reform.

"I have always appreciated Kelly’s partnership on many of the Legislature’s biggest conservative accomplishments during his time in the Senate," Burrows said. "And I know many members who served with him in the House count him among the most dedicated champions for reforms that put Texas families first and kept our businesses, schools, and economy strong."

As acting comptroller, Hancock oversaw the beginning of Texas' $1 billion school choice program. The office announced the first funds for those accounts started hitting accounts Wednesday.

Hancock lost the Republican primary for the role in March to former state senator Don Huffines.

First school choice accounts get funded

Officials said 73,000 Texas Education Freedom Accounts will receive money. Home school and nonpublic students will receive the full $2,000. Private school students, however, will receive 25% of the full amount. They’ll receive another 25% on Oct. 1 and the remaining amount on Feb. 1, 2027, provided they remain enrolled at a participating private school.

What they're saying:

"As we launch the nation’s largest year-one school choice program, our office is committed to helping families find the education that best fits their child while delivering a first-class experience and protecting taxpayer dollars," Acting Texas Comptroller Kelly Hancock said.

These accounts represent about three-quarters of the 102,000 students who were approved for vouchers during the program's first year.

Officials said the remaining 29,000 students have until July 15 to select a participating school. Those schools then have until July 31 to confirm the student’s enrollment.