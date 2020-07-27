Round Rock mother and son helping keep people safe with handmade masks

A mobile mask unit can be found in Central Texas selling and donating masks of all shapes and sizes with a goal of protecting people.

Brenda Egan and her son, Kyle Egan, have got a system going making and selling handmade masks.

“I want to help people,” said Brenda.

Brenda started this business back in February when the virus started up after she couldn't find a good, durable mask at a reasonable price.

“I went online thinking, oh, I need a mask. what am i gonna do? I looked at that and I got so overwhelmed because the prices that people were selling for on the internet scared me,” she said.

She says she decided to make her own mask and began to get noticed by others.

With the help of her son, she decided to start selling her creations. These two now sell masks of all different colors, patterns, styles, and size.

“My favorite part is being face to face with people and seeing the children’s faces light up when they get to choose something they want,” said Brenda.

The two have taken their business on the road with the “mobile mask unit”.

“I thought, wait a second, I'm driving all over Austin, Round Rock, Georgetown, Leander area, why not advertise at the same moment?” said Brenda.

An adult mask costs $10 and a kids mask costs $5. Although if someone can't pay, Kyle says his mom will never say turn someone down.

“We want to give someone a hand up, not a handout,” she said.

Brenda and Kyle say they have donated hundreds of masks to people in need, and also have hundreds to sell.



They say they see it as a fun business to keep everyone safe during the pandemic.

“I’'ve always had a passion for helping others. I want to help and take care of people,” said Brenda.

To check out their masks, head to https://sistertosister.biz/ or call Brenda at 715-494-9341.

