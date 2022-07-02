Humane Society of New Braunfels reaches 'breaking point', euthanizes 36 animals

The Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area says it has reached its ‘breaking point’ and has euthanized 36 animals in the last week.

In its weekly update, HSNBA says 49 dogs and 59 cats were taken in, while only 35 animals were adopted, 16 moved into foster homes, 12 reclaimed by their owners and seven were transferred to other rescues. In a June 29 post, the society reported that it has over 120 dogs and puppies in its care.

"We don't usually include THIS number [the euthanasia count] in our updates, but we need the community to know the FACTS," said HSNBA. "There are TOO MANY homeless animals in our community and HSNBA has reached its breaking point."

HSNBA says it is also currently housing 22 animals in pop-up kennels lining its hallways, waiting for room to move them into regular kennels, foster homes or adoptive homes. According to its website, the nonprofit handles approximately 4,000 animals a year and at any given time can care for approximately 100 cats and 100 dogs.

The nonprofit is also encouraging residents to spay and neuter their pets.

If you are interested in adopting or fostering an animal at the Humane Society of New Braunfels, click here.