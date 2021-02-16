Hundreds in Austin enduring long lines as food demand increases

Hundreds gathered in lines for grocery stores. Others waited hours to pick up food or prescriptions. They tell me they're trying to get just the essentials ahead of the next few days.

"As long as I can eat in the next few days, that's all I really need," said Stephanie Arnold, who was waiting in line for food at HEB.

"We just need enough to get through the next few days," Arnold said.

It was a simple but gut-wrenching request echoed by many.

"Fridge is empty right now and we're just trying to get something to eat," said Mitchell Rosen.

Arnold said she tried to prepare by going to the store earlier. "We went out earlier this week to get enough food, what we thought was enough food before the ice came," Arnold said. "But I guess we didn't get enough."

Since losing power, it's all gone and now she's left with nothing.

However, it's not just food that people are left without. One woman says she's gone more than a week without being able to get her prescription.

"It's really frustrating because you keep trying and trying," said Jolie Royal.

She said she finally got a message that it was ready. But, as she got to the store, found out the pharmacist wasn't coming in. So once again, she's unable to get it.

"I am in like a lot of pain right now because I don't have my prescription," she said. "I don't know what the people who genuinely need it to survive are doing."

All over the city lines of people could be seen waiting to get in wherever was open --

"If there was just a few more essential places that they could open up it would go a long way for people," said Joshua Pittsinger.

He was waiting in line for food at Ihop, one of the only restaurants downtown that was open this morning.

"It was a little bit drawn out last night trying to get lunch and dinner so trying to beat the rush a little bit," he said.

For Regan League she said she she's out of groceries, has no power and had no other options.

"We're almost completely out of groceries so this boosted our morale for sure," League said. "We've been munchin' on some boxed snacks, but we've been thinking about finding a restaurant since realizing there was nothing open yesterday."

So for those who found themselves in a line on Tuesday... No matter where at in the city, the message was all the same; they're simply just looking to get through these next few days.