Hundreds march for increased public school funding

The Brief A march to the Texas Capitol on Saturday called for more funding to public schools Those in attendance were largely against education savings accounts. Around 1,100 people showed up Saturday.



Hundreds of people marched to the Texas Capitol Saturday to call for increased funding for public schools in our state.

Ralliers also slammed Governor Abbott’s school choice voucher plan as it advances in the legislature.

About 1,100 people marched to the state capitol Saturday to urge lawmakers to increase funding for public schools.

What they're saying:

"Teachers are being laid off right now, programs are being cut. I mean, this year, next year will be apocalyptic," said Allen Weeks, Save Texas Schools director.

The rally - organized by the volunteer coalition Save Texas Schools - began at the First United Methodist Church downtown.

"Seventy-three percent of Texas school districts are running in the red, and we can't have that. We need to fund Texas schools now," said Weeks.

The group’s main asks?

To boost the per-student basic allotment - which hasn't increased since 2019 - and to oppose Governor Abbott’s school choice voucher plan - saying it will ultimately take money away from public schools.

Rena Clegg is an Austin ISD teacher and a parent.

"We're doing so many things with our kids, but we can't continue to do it with scraps," said Clegg.

Clegg came to her first Texas school rally back in 2011 when she almost lost her job as an art teacher because of budget cuts.

"I started fighting back then. And in 2023, they almost closed the campus where I had worked, where my son was at school, and we fought to keep it open, and we won. But the budget didn't get any better. And so here we are fighting for them to get more money, so we don't end up back there," said Clegg.

All this coming - as the Texas House takes up school choice, which passed the senate earlier this month.

Education savings accounts - often called vouchers - allow families who opt out of public school to instead use tax dollars to pay for private school.

If passed, the legislation would allocate at least $10,000 per student.

"Government-mandated schools cannot meet the unique needs of every student. But Texas can provide families with choices to meet those needs," said Governor Abbott.

The governor - posting to X Saturday saying, "Not all families have the disposable income to send their children to private school - adding ESA's will give those families a leg up"

By 2030–it could cost the state $4.5 billion–something proponents say is worth every penny.

"There are 32 other states in the country that have a private school choice program, and it has shown across the board that it does not harm public schools," said Laura Colangelo, Exec. Director, Texas Private Schools Association.

But protesters say the damage is already being done.

"They tore down our public schools, caused this crisis, and then tell us that vouchers is the way to fix it, and it isn't," said Clegg.

What's next:

Lawmakers in the house are set to debate the voucher legislation in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, protesters are planning another rally in April.