Hunter Biden private deposition set for Wednesday

Hunter Biden has agreed to appear before House Republicans for a private deposition Wednesday, as part of the GOP’s impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

The House Oversight Committee announced last month that the two parties had agreed for the president’s son to sit for the deposition on Feb. 28.

Republicans have been investigating Hunter Biden’s overseas business dealings for over a year in a so far futile effort to connect them to his father.

The president's son had been subpoenaed to sit for a closed-door deposition late last year but said he would testify only in a public forum and previously rebuked the probe as "illegitimate."

"His deposition will come after several interviews with Biden family members and associates. We look forward to Hunter Biden’s testimony," Rep. James Comer, chair of the Oversight Committee, said in a press release in January.

Speaking with reporters, Comer also said that Hunter Biden was a "key witness" in the investigation and "he’s gonna be able to come in now and sit down and answer questions in a substantive, orderly manner."

He added that Hunter Biden will be able to testify publicly sometime after his deposition.

House authorizes impeachment inquiry into Biden

In December, the House authorized the impeachment inquiry into President Biden with every Republican rallying behind the process despite lingering concerns among some in the party that the investigation has yet to produce evidence of misconduct by the president.

The 221-212 party-line vote put the entire House Republican conference on record in support of an impeachment process that can lead to the ultimate penalty for a president: punishment for what the Constitution describes as "high crimes and misdemeanors," which can lead to removal from office if convicted in a Senate trial.

The president has denied any wrongdoing.

"Instead of doing anything to help make Americans’ lives better, they are focused on attacking me with lies," Joe Biden said following the vote. "Instead of doing their job on the urgent work that needs to be done, they are choosing to waste time on this baseless political stunt that even Republicans in Congress admit is not supported by facts."

Authorizing the monthslong inquiry ensures that the impeachment investigation extends well into 2024 amid Biden’s reelection campaign. He seems likely to be squaring off against former President Donald Trump — who was twice impeached during his time in the White House.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. The Associated Press contributed.