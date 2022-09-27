Hurricane Ian: Texas search, rescue crews stand by in Florida

Search and rescue crews are standing by in Florida, including some from Texas.

"Our team is very adept at working in floods because of the work that they do on the state of Texas," said Jeff Saunders, director of Texas A&M Task Force 1.

45 responders from Texas A&M Task Force 1 arrived in Florida Tuesday night.

"This is going to be both a structural collapse and a water rescue team that is going out to assist," said Saunders.

The team includes crews from the Austin and Round Rock Fire Departments, as well as Austin-Travis County EMS.

"We want to make sure to do as much as we can to help the citizens of Florida," said Saunders. "They’ve come to our state to help us for a lot of different events. So our folks are returning the favor."

The team is prepared to be in Florida for up to two weeks.