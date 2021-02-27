Husband of missing Georgetown woman arrested

The husband of a Georgetown woman who has been missing for over a week has been arrested in connection with her disappearance.

The Georgetown Police Department says that on Friday, Feb. 26, 48-year-old Travis Blayne Hall, was arrested on two counts of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence in connection with the disappearance of his wife, Julie Marie Hall.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Travis Hall is currently being held in the Williamson County Jail on $500,000 bond per charge.

Julie Hall was last seen at her residence on the morning of Friday, Feb 19. She has brown hair and blue eyes. Police also noted that she is 5’1" and of medium build.

RELATED: Have you seen her? Search for missing woman from Georgetown

Anyone with information about Julie and/or her whereabouts is asked to call the Georgetown Police Department Tip Line at 512-930-2746. (Georgetown Police Department / FOX 7 Austin)

Advertisement

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Anyone with information about Julie and/or her whereabouts is asked to call the Georgetown Police Department Tip Line at 512-930-2746.