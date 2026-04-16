Hutto data center: Residents file formal protest against Zydeco Data Center

The Brief Hutto residents file formal written protests against Zydeco Data Center The protests are aimed at triggering a state-mandated supermajority vote by Hutto City Council



Residents near the proposed Zydeco Data Center in Hutto are filing two formal written protests.

The residents are filing the protests aimed at triggering a state-mandated supermajority vote by the Hutto City Council.

Big picture view:

The protests are a result of a coalition of residents, organized through the "Stop the Hutto Data Center" Facebook group, invoking a Texas Local Government Code 211.0061.

The statute mandates that if the owners of 20% or more of the land within 200 feet of a proposed zoning change file a formal written protest, the project can only move forward with a three-fourths (3/4) "supermajority" vote of the City Council, rather than a simple majority

Organizers say that the proposed development at 450 Ed Schmidt Boulevard seeks to amend both the Hutto Future Land Use Map (FLUM) and the Upper Schmidt’s Creek Planned Unit Development (PUD) to allow for a large-scale data center.

Residents are concerned about 24/7 low-frequency noise, local power grid impacts and the long-term risk of a heavy industrial zone near residential neighborhoods.

What they're saying:

"This isn't just a minor zoning tweak; it's a request to bypass the Hutto’s own SOAR 2040 Comprehensive Plan and turn residential-adjacent land into heavy industrial space," says Katie Martin, a Hutto resident and organizer.

"With no tenant secured and no approval from ONCOR, Zydeco is asking for a blank check at the expense of our neighborhood's quiet and safety," Martin adds.

What's next:

Hutto City Council's final vote is May 7th.

Dig deeper:

Texas lawmakers are looking for a way to balance the booming tech industry with the reality of finite resources.

The House State Affairs Committee recently met to study how the massive growth of data centers is impacting our quality of life.

While data centers bring jobs and tax revenue, they are also sparking major controversy in places like San Marcos. Recently, city leaders there rejected a massive data center project after hundreds of residents expressed concerns over water shortages.

Hays County leaders even called for a moratorium on industrial projects to protect the aquifer during the current drought.

During a hearing, lawmakers discussed ways to streamline regulations while helping towns plan better.

Beyond water, the committee studied how data centers affect the reliability of the electric grid.