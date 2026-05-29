Seguin Walmart shooting: 1 person killed, 1 person injured

The Brief Woman killed in a shooting at a Walmart in Seguin A man was also injured The suspect has been taken into custody



One woman was killed, and a man was injured after a shooting in Seguin.

The backstory:

The Seguin Police Department says that on May 28 at around 4:51 p.m. it received multiple calls about shots fired in the parking lot of a Walmart located at 550 S. Highway 123 Bypass.

Officers arrived and found a female victim, identified as 35-year-old Katrina Wheeler, who had been shot multiple times. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another victim, an unidentified 37-year-old man, was also found shot. He was treated at the scene before being airlifted to a San Antonio-area hospital for further treatment. His condition is not currently known.

Dig deeper:

Officials say that the suspect had fled the scene when officers arrived.

At around 5:19 p.m., the suspect's vehicle was found outside Seguin by the New Berlin Marshal's Office.

Several agencies assisted in a low-speed pursuit.

The pursuit ended in the 3000 block of FM 775 where the suspect was taken into custody.

The suspect was identified as 42-year-old John Wheeler.

What's next:

Officials say the investigation into the incident remains ongoing.