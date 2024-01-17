Hutto Farmers Market, city at odds about set up

In the heat of August, the city recognized the Hutto Farmers Market with a proclamation. It was National Farmers Market week.

Daniela Medellin, the owner, said she's not sure how that relationship between the market and the city turned so quickly.

"I feel like we're about to have a civil war downtown between the people paying taxes and the people not paying taxes," said Hutto Mayor Mike Snyder in a city council workshop.

"We were just very shocked," said Medellin.

Medellin runs the farmers market every Wednesday off East Street in downtown. She rents the land from its owner.

"All of that was very disheartening, very disappointing to hear our elected officials speak about these small businesses in that way because it's not accurate," said Medellin.

Last month, the City of Hutto held a workshop to discuss mobile food vendors, which turned into a conversation about the market.

"I want to find a way to help other people," said Snyder. "But if, if what they're doing, like say some guy's making tacos for a Saturday afternoon he's competing with all the other businesses we have. I'd like to find a way, and it hurts me to say this, find a way to regulate."

Mayor Mike Snyder said he's worried the market is taking away business from the brick-and-mortar stores downtown.

"What I hear from all the businesses, when these events are downtown, when there are three different times they have food trucks, it's hurting their sales," said Snyder.

"There was really just one business owner that we were aware of that had previously told us that they didn’t like us, but it was again kind of a stretch to say nearly all or all of the businesses didn’t," said Medellin.

Mayor Snyder went on to question permits and taxes.

"I just find it hard to believe that someone who’s here for a weekend is actually doing all the paperwork that they should be doing," said Snyder.

"To hear one of our elected officials imply that we’re not paying taxes, that we don’t have any permits, that we’re not regulated at all, none of that is accurate," said Medellin.

Medellin said her vendors pay their taxes, and they have all required permits at the federal, state and county levels.

"It's very harmful," said Medellin. "It’s very damaging, and it’s very saddening."

Now she's not sure if she'll ever get that partnership back, like the one she had this summer.

Medellin added the city is proposing to move the market to an area called the co-op, which is just a few minutes away, but it would come with fees she can't afford.

For now, she plans to keep the market at Hutto United Methodist Church.

FOX 7 reached out to the city for comment, but have yet to hear back.