Hutto ISD closing Thursday, Feb. 3 due to winter weather advisories

Hutto ISD Superintendent Dr. Celina Estrada Thomas announced Tuesday evening that the district will be closed on Feb. 3 due to winter weather.

Wintry weather forecasted is expected to bring the possibility of ice on roadways, making travel unsafe.

"We will continue to monitor weather conditions in coordination with city and county emergency management officials and will announce a return date by Thursday afternoon," Dr. Estrada said. "Please continue to monitor district communications."

In the press release, Dr. Estrada encourages everyone to stay home and avoid traveling, as temperatures in the coming days will be bitterly cold. She also recommended paying attention to local news stations and the National Weather Service for updates.

The Thursday closure will create a deficit in Hutto ISD's required instructional minutes, which may have to be made up.

View the full press release here.

