Hutto murder-suicide: Police identifies 3 killed in Feb. 27 shooting

The Brief Hutto police have identified the 3 people killed in last week's murder-suicide. Officers responded to a call on Feb. 27 from someone claiming to have shot and killed 2 people. Hutto police did not share what connection the three people had.



Hutto police have identified the three people killed in an ‘apparent’ murder-suicide last week.

Police say those deceased are 60-year-old Kerry Carter and victims 58-year-old Deffenia Lynch, and 41-year-old Iosha Shaw.

What we don't know:

Hutto police did not share what connection the three people had or what prompted the shooting.

What happened on Feb. 27?

The backstory:

Hutto police say around 9:15 a.m. on Feb. 27, officers responded to a call from a man who claimed to have shot and killed two people and that he was going to kill himself.

Police then established an incident command with multiple agencies, including the Hutto Fire Department, Williamson County Emergency Management, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, Pct. 4 Constable's office, Hutto ISD, EMS and other law enforcement partners, said Hutto police chief Jeffrey Yarbrough in a press conference on Feb. 28.

When officers approached the residence in the 200 block of Seaholm Lane, off Carol Drive and Mager Lane, they attempted to speak with the man when they heard a gunshot from inside the home.

Officers then entered the home and found the bodies of three adults, one man and two women, including the suspect.

During the search of the crime scene, officers found a vehicle inside a closed garage that was filled with smoke. The car and the house contained accelerants.

As a precaution, additional fire and arson specialists were called to assess the garage and vehicle for any potential risks or hazards. But there was no danger to people or property in the vicinity of the scene.

No additional victims were found and there is no threat to the public at this time, police say.

Chief Yarbrough said that there is a call history for the home, but that it is minor and medical-related.