New Hutto Mega TechCenter industrial park coming to Hutto

A new industrial park is in the works in Hutto.

The city announced Wednesday that Titan Development has purchased 188 acres of land to build the Hutto Mega TechCenter near SH 130 and just south of Highway 79.

The master site plan for this industrial park, zoned as "light industrial" according to the city, includes up to six buildings, ranging from 250,000 to 750,000 square feet. The center is also adjacent to Hutto’s 450-acre megasite.

This comes after Samsung announced late last year that it is building a $17 billion semiconductor factor in neighboring Taylor.

The city also says that a few other major tech companies are in the advanced approval stages to potentially develop multi-billion dollar facilities in Hutto.