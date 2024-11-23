I-35 at SH 71 closed in all directions due to woman on overpass
AUSTIN, Texas - All directions at I-35 and SH 71 are closed at the interchange due to police activity, according to TxDOT Austin.
Austin police told FOX 7 Austin that a woman has been on the top of the overpass since 10:43 a.m. and negotiators are on scene working to get her down.
Austinites are advised to avoid the area.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
The Source: Information in this report comes from TxDOT Austin on social media and the Austin Police Department.