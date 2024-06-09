Wreck on I-35 shuts down southbound lanes: APD
AUSTIN, Texas - An early morning wreck on I-35 shut down all southbound lanes in north Austin, according to Austin police.
At around 5:30 a.m, Sunday, June 9, APD reported officers were at the scene of a collision in the 9000 block of North I-35 southbound.
All the southbound lanes of the freeway were shut down. Police diverted traffic to the access road.
No word on the number of vehicles involved in the crash, or if there were any injuries or fatalities.