Inclusive recreation company Find Your Sunshine hosting camps

An inclusive recreation company on a mission to make sure all people are valued no matter their strengths and preferences is hosting a variety of camps this year.

Find Your Sunshine is a multifaceted inclusive development and recreation company that says it believes in the power of inclusion and advocates for inclusion to be a part of everyday life.

The company offers programs that engage and educate children, teens, and adults utilizing a vast array of approaches, giving each student the opportunity for growth of the brain, body, and soul.

The programs ar offered throughout the local community and within Find Your Sunshine's development and recreation center. Programs include development classes, recreation classes, open gym, camps, parents night out, birthday parties, community events, adventure groups, homeschool support, speech therapy, occupational therapy, primitive reflex training, neurofeedback, and more.

Find Your Sunshine says it came about in 2018 after seeing a need for more inclusive offerings in Austin, It started by offering homeschool support and classes in local parks.

For more information on camps you can go here.

School holiday camps are held throughout the year for a variety of ages 18m+ depending on the week.

Find Your Sunshine is also hosting a special Valentine's Day event at Littlefield's called the Cookies & Crafts Valentine's Day Party.

The event will be from 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. and tickets must be purchased in advance. Ticket sales close at 12 p.m. on February 14.

Each ticket includes entry to the private event, a take-home craft from Find Your Sunshine, Sno Cone from Sno Ride, dessert from Cookie Rich, cup of hot chocolate from Fleet, face painting, balloons and more!

House of Margot Blair as they will also be selling $12 pre-made wrapped bouquets and flowers by the stem while supplies last.

Littlefield's was created by members of the local Tarrytown community as a place for friends and family to gather and now has Veracruz Tacos and Fleet Coffee on site.

Veracuz is open from 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. and Fleet from 7 a.m. -1:30 p.m. every day. Pre-orders can be placed online if you are in a hurry!