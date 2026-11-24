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The Brief President Donald Trump pardoned the 2026 National Thanksgiving Turkeys, named Freedom and Feathers, during an official White House ceremony on Tuesday. The birds will live at Texas A&M University, where students and faculty in the poultry science department will care for them in a custom facility. Freedom and Feathers will be guests of honor at Texas A&M’s game against fifth-ranked Texas on Friday night.



This year’s National Thanksgiving Turkeys, Freedom and Feathers, will spend the rest of their lives in Texas after being pardoned by President Donald Trump.

The ceremony, which took place Tuesday, is a decades-old tradition in which two turkeys are spared from the Thanksgiving table and sent into retirement.

‘All the rumors are true’

What we know:

For Freedom and Feathers, that means heading to College Station, where they will become honorary Aggies.

"All the rumors are true... two very special turkeys just got a Texas address," a social media post by Texas A&M University said.

The pardoned turkeys will be cared for by students and faculty in the university’s poultry science department, which officials said is the largest in the nation.

Christy Puffenbarger, this year’s National Turkey Federation chairwoman, told Fox News Digital the university built "quite a beautiful facility for them to spend their days in."

Guest appearance

Freedom and Feathers will also be the guests of honor at Texas A&M’s Friday night game against fifth-ranked Texas.

"Instead of becoming a Thanksgiving feast, they will cheer on the Aggies game after game," Trump said during Tuesday's ceremony.

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More about Freedom and Feathers

The backstory:

The American public chose the turkeys’ names through an online poll conducted by the White House. Other options included names such as Commander and Chief or Honey and Ham.

They were raised by West Virginia turkey farmer, Scott Rightsell, who owns and operates Deans Gap Farm with his wife Becky.

Before last week, they spent much of their lives as a normal turkey would.

The royal treatment

Dig deeper:

That all changed as they prepared to head to the nation’s capital.

A red carpet was rolled out as Freedom and Feathers arrived at the five-star Willard Hotel in Washington, D.C. on Sunday night.

Photos shared by the U.S. Department of Agriculture showed them later sitting on beds in their hotel room.

They were brought onto the White House South Lawn on Tuesday morning for the official ceremony.

"I will grant a full, absolute and unconditional pardon, meaning they will live forever two magnificent Thanksgiving turkeys," Trump said.