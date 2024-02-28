Woman stabs, kills man in Northwest Austin hotel room

article

A woman was charged with murder for killing a man in a Northwest Austin hotel room, the Austin Police Department said.

Austin police said on Feb. 21, around 5:04 p.m., officers responded to a check welfare call at the InTown Suites, at 12989 US Hwy 183.

The caller said there was an unresponsive man, later identified as Robert St. John, in a hotel room.

When officers arrived, they found St. John suffering from a stab wound. He later died from his injuries.

During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that St. John associated with a woman, later identified as 35-year-old Indira Zink.

After speaking with witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage and other evidence collected during the investigations, detectives learned that on Feb. 19, Zink stabbed St. John in his room, causing his death.

On Friday, Feb. 23, the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force found and arrested Zink.

Zink is currently charged with first degree felony murder.

Anyone with any information should contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477.