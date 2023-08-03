Inner Space Caverns celebrates 60 years since its discovery

Inner Space Caverns reached a milestone this year. It was discovered 60 years ago in Georgetown.

"The cave has such a long impact on people in a lot of different ways," said Taunya Vessels, the general manager of Inner Space Caverns.

The caverns see around 45,000 school kids a year, but 60 years ago, humans had yet to even lay eyes on the cavern walls.

"No one had any idea that it was even here at all," said Vessels.

A group of I-35 construction workers were drilling to build an overpass in 1963 when they hit a void.

"They had one of the workers go down the core hole into the cave for the very first time," said Vessels.

With that, Central Texans got a glimpse into the area's past, dating back to the ice age.

"They learned a lot and asked a lot of questions," said Allison Peterson, who visited Inner Space on Thursday. "Really enjoyed it."

Its fossils bring in tourists from all over, curious to learn.

"That's how they grow ever one hundred years," said Connor Peterson, who learned about cave formations at Inner Space. "That's how long it takes for them to grow an inch."

The caves also makes space for imagination.

"There was a thing of a shark eating a Dorito," said Samuel Byre, who had fun imagining what the rock formations inside the cave looked like.

"Every time you go in there you see something you didn't see the time before," said Vessels.

Whatever the next 60 years hold, Inner Space Caverns can only wish to serve as an inspiration to the next generations that explore its walls.

"What I hope is that they will discover that they really love science, and they want to do something with that," said Vessels.

Inner Space Caverns will close in September to renovate its main building, which happens to be about as old as the discovery of the caves.