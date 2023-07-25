Plane removed from Georgetown home following crash

A plane that crashed into a Georgetown house has been removed from the roof.

This happened on Northwood Drive a couple of miles from the Georgetown Executive Airport.

Neighbors watched as crews pulled the single engine Beechcraft BE-35 out.

"I was surprised by how it quick it actually just came out, I thought they would have to take it out in chunks," neighbor Afton Gillard said.

She says she saw crews start on the roof and put ropes around the plane. Then a crane slowly pulled the plane out of the house and carefully lowered it down.

"Everything came out in one piece when they lowered it, there was a wing that kind of hit the ground," she said.

A company that specializes in aircraft recovery spent the afternoon loading the plane onto a truck.

The home was empty when the crash happened.

A pilot and two passengers were in the plane, and they all had non-life-threatening injuries. The pilot reported some sort of engine trouble to air traffic control.

Gillard wasn't home when the original crash happened, but says she always hears planes since she lives close to the airport.

Photo courtesy: Afton Gillard

"I always used to think, like that would never happen, but I would always hear them and be like, it sounds like it's a little, I don't know," she said. "I feel like now that it has happened, the chances of it happening again are really low, twice in one neighborhood would be really low, hopefully we're good."

With the scene just steps away from her home, she says she's glad no one was inside the house, and no one was seriously hurt.

"I know people were okay, so I feel like the best outcome, still a crazy, crazy experience for sure," she said.

The NTSB is in charge of the investigation, and a preliminary report will be released in a couple of weeks. The full investigation can take a year or two.