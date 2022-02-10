Expand / Collapse search

Investigation underway following death in custody at Travis County Correctional Complex

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Travis County
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - An investigation is underway after a man died in custody at the Travis County Correctional Complex on Wednesday.

The Travis County Sheriff's Office said around 10:30 a.m., two corrections officers saw 32-year-old Jared Bell unresponsive in his unit. 

CPR was administered by both TCSO medical staff and Austin-Travis County EMS.

Bell was later pronounced dead at 11:07 a.m., TCSO said.

An investigation by TCSO's internal affairs unit, criminal investigations division, Texas Rangers and the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office is underway. 

The autopsy is pending at this time.

