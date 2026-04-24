Iranian national charged in Texas for allegedly smuggling immigrants through Mexico

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The Brief An Iranian man is charged in Texas for allegedly running a migrant smuggling operation. Prosecutors say he charged up to $30K per person to bring migrants into the U.S. He was arrested in Colombia and faces decades in prison if convicted.



An Iranian national has been charged in a Texas court for his alleged role in smuggling migrants across the Mexican border in the U.S.

Iranian accused of smuggling

What we know:

Jafar Tafakori, 57, is charged with one count of conspiracy to bring an alien to the United States and five counts of bringing an alien to the United States for financial gain.

If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison for each count. If convicted of three or more counts of illegally bringing an alien to the United States for financial gain, Tafakori faces a mandatory minimum penalty of five years and a maximum penalty of fifteen years.

His indictment says he helped bring numerous migrants, largely other Iranian nationals, into the U.S. illegally between December 2022 and May 2024. The Office of Public Affairs' Friday release says he charged as much as $30,000 per person to provide shelter, transportation, and air travel through South and Central America, after which the migrants were instructed to enter the U.S. illegally over the Mexican border.

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Colombian authorities issued a warrant and arrested Takafori on April 23 in Pereira, Colombia, after a request from the U.S.

What they're saying:

"Securing our borders and stopping alien smuggling is a top priority for the Department of Justice," said Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche. "This defendant allegedly transported many illegal aliens into the United States, exploiting our nation’s immigration laws and depriving our immigration officials the ability to vet and review the individuals entering our communities. Thanks to the hard work of our prosecutors and investigative partners, this individual was arrested in Colombia and will be brought to justice in the United States for his crimes."