The Amazing Acro-Cats take over Rollins Theatre at Long Center

The Brief Amazing Acro-Cats are performing in Rollins Theatre at the Long Center Performances continue through May 3 Audiences can enjoy the troupe of cats



Attention cat lovers, the Amazing Acro-Cats are taking over Rollins Theatre!

The backstory:

The Amazing Acro-Cats are the brainchild of animal trainer Samantha Martin, who formed the troupe in 2005.

All the cats are clicker-trained house cats (all former orphans, rescues and strays) adopted by Martin.

The show features cats riding skateboards, jumping through hoops, balancing on balls and tubes, and other feats like jumping between stools in the air. The cats also perform in the only all-cat band, Tuna and the Rock Cats.

Albacore Tuna demonstrates his bell ringing trick in the FOX 7 Austin studios.

Martin and the cats also partner with local rescues and shelters to donate part of the ticket sales as well as offer them space to showcase their own adoptable cats and kittens.

What you can do:

If you want to see the Amazing Acro-Cats in action, tickets are available through the Long Center.

The cats will be performing through May 3 at the Rollins Theatre at 701 W. Riverside Drive.

You can also learn more about the Acro-Cats and Rock Cats Rescue here.