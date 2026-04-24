TxDOT closing I-35/US 290 flyovers for repairs this weekend

The Brief TxDOT closing I-35/US 290 East flyovers for repairs this weekend Flyovers have gotten attention online due to noticeable gaps Flyovers will be closed all weekend and are anticipated to reopen Monday morning



Your commute could take a little longer this weekend.

RELATED COVERAGE: Nightly closures delayed for US 290 East, I-35 flyover bridge joint repairs

Why you should care:

TxDOT will close the I-35/US 290 East flyovers for repairs. These flyovers have gotten a lot of attention online with many people pointing out a noticeable gap.

They’ll be shut down starting at 9 p.m. Friday and will remain closed through the weekend.

RELATED COVERAGE: Repairs to begin on U.S. 290 flyover in North Austin after viral video shows separation

TxDOT says crews are closing two flyovers at the I-35 / 2-90 east interchange.

Local perspective:

"I just saw that crack and you can see the road and the cars going over it every day. And it's getting pretty bad," said Austin resident Alex Marshall.

The repairs come as the flyovers received attention online with concerns about a visible gap.

"When I see the big garbage trucks or the dump trucks, the heavy ones, I swear, every time I see it get over, I'm like, ee, you know, I don't want that to break through," said Marshall.

Business owners in a nearby strip mall, like Natasha Bajic, say they’ve been keeping an eye on the flyovers.

"I need my customers to be able to get here safely and leave safely," said Bajic.

Marshall has even been documenting the repairs on social media.

"A lot of people are so confused how it's even open today like how people can still drive on it and how they're because those wooden boxes have been you know featured on the Reddit post so everyone's trying to figure out what the wooden boxes are for," said Marshall.

And the posts have gotten plenty of traction.

"I've seen it a lot on Threads, some on Facebook, Instagram, of course, so people are definitely talking about it," said Bajic.

"I'm glad my tax dollars are going to fixing it versus just like ignoring it," said Bajic.

The other side:

TxDOT says what drivers are seeing is a bridge joint designed to expand and contract. In this case it expanded beyond its original design which is why those repairs are needed.

TxDOT says crews have been monitoring the bearing pads and joints for years to make sure structural integrity was not compromised.

The $768,000 project was awarded last year, and contractors will repair the bearings and joints. The agency stresses this is not a safety issue.

FOX 7 Austin asked TxDOT whether the timing of these repairs was connected to social media videos.

The agency says it’s just a coincidence.

What you can do:

Drivers on I-35 heading to US 290 east from either direction will need to take the RM 2222 west exit and then turn at the traffic signal.

Detour signs will be posted.

What's next:

Both flyovers are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

TxDOT tells FOX 7 Austin if the weather cooperates, repairs should be completed this weekend.