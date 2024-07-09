Man accused of killing woman at Northeast Austin Waffle House: APD

Police arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting at a Waffle House in Northeast Austin.

According to Austin police, Irving Antunez-Sanchez, 18, is accused of murdering Tykeisha Lewis back in June.

Police said it started as an argument between two groups of people at the restaurant on Dessau Road at Parmer on June 8.

APD initially released surveillance images and said four suspects shot at the other group, killing Lewis and injuring another person.

According to arrest paperwork, a family member of Antunez-Sanchez saw the images, recognized their relative, and called the homicide tipline.

Investigators got a search warrant for his cell phone data and used his location settings, along with surveillance video, to place him at the scene.

This is still an active investigation, and police are still looking for other suspects in the case.