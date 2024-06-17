Police looking for suspects in shooting outside Waffle House

The Austin Police Department is looking for four suspects in connection with the shooting death of a woman in the parking lot of a Waffle House earlier this month.

The four are believed to have shot two women, including 25-year-old Tykeisha Lewis, after arguing with their group. The suspects then fled the scene.

The suspects are Hispanic males possibly between 16 and 20 years old with short black hair.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Austin Police Department)

On June 8, around 6:01 a.m., police responded to a call about a shooting in the 12300 block of Dessau Road in Northeast Austin. When officers arrived, they found Lewis with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of the Waffle House. ATCEMS took her to the hospital where she died at 8:21 a.m.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477. A reward up to $2,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.

Lewis's death is being investigated as Austin's 25th homicide of 2024.