Expand / Collapse search

Girl, 14, becomes second juvenile charged with murder in deadly attack on 73-year-old man, DA says

By Kelly Rule
Published 
Updated 2:08PM
Pennsylvania
FOX 29 Philadelphia
James Lambert death person of interest article

Police say a 14-year-old girl, who was a person of interest in the beating death of James Lambert Jr., has turned herself in.

PHILADELPHIA - A teenage girl is the latest to turn herself in for the attack on an older man who later died after she and a group of other teens assaulted him with a traffic cone. And now officials say she will also face a murder charge in the case.

Police say a group of teen offenders was wanted in connection with the death of James "Simmie" Lambert Jr., 73, in June. 

According to authorities, Lambert was attacked by the group on the 2100 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue on June 24 at 2:38 a.m. 

The Philadelphia Police Department released surveillance video of the attack and announced the city’s $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case. 

RELATED HEADLINES

The video appeared to show a group of teens surrounding Lambert and some of them could be seen picking up the cone and hitting Lambert. 

City offering $20K reward for info on group of 'teen offenders' wanted for deadly attack in North Philadelphia

The City of Philadelphia is offering a $20,000 reward that leads to the arrest of a group of "teen offenders" caught on camera hitting a 72-year-old man in the head with objects, including a traffic cone. The man died from injuries the next day, police say.

Officials say Lambert was knocked to the ground and he was transported to the hospital where he later died from head injuries. 

On Monday, two brothers, ages 10 and 14, turned themselves in and the older of the two, identified as Richard Jones, was charged with murder, a charge he faces as an adult, according to authorities. 

His 10-year-old brother was released and is not being charged with the crime. 

Police: Boy, 14, charged with murder after 73-year-old man beaten to death with traffic cone

A 14-year-old boy is facing a murder charge after police say a 73-year-old man was beaten and killed by a group of juveniles in North Philadelphia last month.

According to police, on Wednesday, a 14-year-old girl, who police identified as a person of interest, turned herself in to the Philadelphia Police Department's homicide unit. The District Attorney's Office says she has been charged with third-degree murder and conspiracy.

Police have not said if additional teens in the video have been identified or if they will face charges. 