Texas State Rep. James Talarico to join US Senate race: Reports

The Brief State Rep. James Talarico has officially announced he is running for U.S. Senate. Talarico would challenge incumbent Sen. John Cornyn and face a primary against Colin Allred. His announcement comes as polls show the Republican primary between Cornyn and AG Ken Paxton tightening.



State Rep. James Talarico, a Democratic firebrand and Christian pastor, is set to throw his hat in the ring for a US Senate run, outlets report.

The Austin representative has seen online fame in the recent legislative session for his composed delivery of sharp retorts, and mix of progressive policy and traditional Christian values.

Talarico to run for Senate

What we know:

Talarico, 36, plans to try for Republican Sen. John Cornyn's seat, Politico and CNN report, joining the Democratic primary for which former US Rep. Colin Allred has already announced his candidacy.

The representative has previously hinted at a Senate run, or even challenging Gov. Greg Abbott's seat, as well as seeming to consider abandoning politics to pastor full-time.

If the Austin lawmaker gets in on the action, he may also face a primary challenge in the form of former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, who attempted a bid for Cornyn's long-held seat in 2018, and has said he's considering another run, according to Politico.

What we don't know:

The outlets say the information comes from sources familiar with the representative's plans. Talarico has not yet made an official announcement.

Republican battle for Cornyn's seat

Dig deeper:

The current Republican primary race includes incumbent Cornyn, a former Texas AG and Senate minority whip, and current AG Ken Paxton, a self-proclaimed MAGA Republican.

Recent polls have gone back and forth on who holds the lead in the Republican race. Paxton led for a time in recent months.

Back in April, Paxton released campaign ads attacking the four-term Senator saying he "abandoned Trump."

Paxton has criticized Cornyn’s support for a bipartisan gun safety bill enacted after the Uvalde school shooting, which killed 19 children and two teachers.

Cornyn maintains that, during Trump’s first term as President, he voted with him and more than 95 percent of the current Senators.

Paxton has faced numerous controversies during his tenure, ranging from impeachment, to alleged property tax fraud, to the recent announcement of his imminent divorce from State Sen. Angela Paxton (R-McKinney).

What's next:

The midterm election will be held on Nov. 3, 2026.