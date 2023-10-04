Loved ones, community mourn loss of Jarrell firefighter

Loved ones and community members are honoring the life of 25-year-old Jake Owen, a Williamson County ESD 5/Jarrell Fire Rescue firefighter who died from brain cancer on Oct. 2.

Chief Ron Stewart said Owen was most passionate about three things.

"His family said people need to understand he had three loves: the Lord, his family, and the fire service. He loved being a fireman," Stewart said.

Stewart says Owen's father is a Georgetown firefighter, and Owen decided right out of high school that's what he wanted to do, joining the Fire Academy after graduation.

He started working at Williamson County ESD 5/Jarrell Fire rescue in 2018. This week would've marked the fifth anniversary since he was hired.

"Because he got in early and because he had a little foundation of knowledge of firefighting, he really excelled. He was an amazing firefighter," Stewart said.

He was promoted to engineer and wanted to be an officer.

"I have no doubt he would have been an officer and would have been an outstanding officer within our department," Stewart said.

Stewart says Owen's family is thinking about starting a foundation in his name for scholarships for future firefighters.

"They hope that, you know, being at that service will inspire somebody else to want to be a firefighter also," he said.

Owen went home sick in January of this year. He had a headache and ended up battling brain cancer. After going through surgeries, chemo, and radiation, he was able to be at a welcome ceremony in February for the department's new aerial ladder, which he was supposed to be a driver on.

The fire station was where he wanted to be.

"His dad says outside of being at home with his family, this is where he always, 'can we go to the fire station today? Let's go see what the guys are doing,'" Stewart said.

The department also had fundraisers for him throughout the year. They remember him as a loving, kind, and gentle soul.

"Jake taught us through his battle with cancer how we should be living. You walk into the room, and he would smile at you, walk into the room, and he'd say, 'how you doing?'" Stewart said.

Owen was moved to a Belton funeral home this week, where loved ones are preparing for his memorial service.

"It's made a very tight brotherhood within our department even tighter, even closer," Stewart said.

The following information about visitation and services is posted on the Williamson County ESD 5 Facebook page.