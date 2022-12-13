Jason Landry: Family, friends host vigil to honor missing Texas State student on two year anniversary

It’s been two years since Texas State student Jason Landry disappeared on his way home to Missouri City, Texas, for winter break. Family members and others invested in the case gathered for a candlelight vigil.

Candles burned while many continue to work to keep Landry’s name alive.

Investigators said Jason Landry disappeared two years ago driving from San Marcos to his parent’s Houston-area home. A volunteer firefighter found Landry’s car crashed and abandoned in Luling.

Since then, a team of people from all over Texas have searched the area where Landry’s car was found, have displayed banners, flyers, signs, and car magnets with Landry’s name and missing person information. But so far, no Landry.

"I just want to be part of the effort to try to get answers," Landry family supporter Ryan Colman said.

This case has stumped investigators.

"The Jason Landry case is certainly a mystery, right? And it's almost a twofold mystery like what happened to Jason Landry? Where's Jason Landry now?" Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office Captain Jeff Ferry said.

But, so many people, including those who didn’t even know Landry, continue to be hopeful, and family members are thankful for the support.

"They are literally angels walking on earth because I can’t believe having never met him, how passionately they have given to this case for two years now," Landry’s Aunt Rhonda Hissey said.

"It touches all of us kind of in our deepest place. It’s the nightmare of any parent, you know it's, the worst thing is not knowing," Landry’s Father Kent Landry said.

If you have any information, contact the Caldwell County Sheriffs Office of the Attorney General’s Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit.