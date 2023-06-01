Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck buy $60 million mansion in Beverly Hills

article

It looks like Bennifer's found their forever love nest.

The power couple dropped $60.85 million in cash Wednesday for the 38,000-square-foot mega-mansion in Beverly Hills after close to two years of house hunting, TMZ reports.

The 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom "newly rebuilt" mansion sits on five acres and overlooks "magnificent mountain views," according to the listing.

"Exquisitely designed and built with impeccable taste, the sophisticated and stylish estate infuses today’s technology with refined rooms," it reads.

Redfin lists the property sold on May 31. Movers were spotted by SkyFOX the very next day.

There's even a "one-of-a-kind indoor sports complex" complete with a full gym, basketball and pickleball courts, boxing ring, sports lounge, and bar.

The home also has a zero-edge pool, guest penthouse, caretaker’s house, a 12-car garage, and enough room to park 80 cars.

The property features a two-bedroom guardhouse and is described as "one of the most private and secured estates in Beverly Hills."

Lopez and Affleck eloped in Las Vegas in July 2022 and have since blended both their families from previous marriages.

Lopez, 53, and Affleck, 50, famously dated in the early 2000s, spawning the nickname "Bennifer," before rekindling their romance last year. They earlier starred together in 2003′s "Gigli" and 2004′s "Jersey Girl." Around that time, they became engaged but never wed.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend Amazon Studios' World Premiere Of "AIR" at Regency Village Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Affleck married Jennifer Garner in 2005, with whom he shares three children. They divorced in 2018.

Lopez has been married three times before. She was briefly married to Ojani Noa from 1997-1998 and to Cris Judd from 2001-2003. She and singer Marc Anthony were married for a decade after wedding in 2004 and share 15-year-old twins together.

