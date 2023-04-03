Man convicted of murder in shooting death at North Austin hotel

A Travis County jury has convicted 27-year-old Jerome Yancy of murder.

Yancey is one of three suspects charged in the May 2018 shooting death of 28-year-old Jannerra Williams at the Quality Inn Hotel located at 7928 Gessner Drive.

At the time of the shooting, people swimming at the pool said they heard a loud bang before seeing three men and a woman running out a hotel room.

Roosevelt Haynes pled guilty to Williams' murder in 2022. Timothy Bowie is scheduled to go to trial later this month.

Yancey was arrested in 2019, but police say he cut off his ankle monitor in 2021 and became a fugitive. He was rearrested in 2022.

Jury selection for Yancey began on March 27 and testimony began the same day. The jury deliberated on March 28 and came back with a guilty verdict.

"Our office is committed to holding people who commit acts of violence accountable," said Travis County District Attorney José Garza. "We hope this verdict brings closure and peace to the victim’s family."