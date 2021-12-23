APD seeking assistance on wanted fugitive's whereabouts

The Austin Police Department's Gang Unit and Travis County, with assistance from the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force (LSFTF), are searching for Jerome Yancey.

Yancey was arrested by LSFTF in 2019 for homicide, but is now wanted for a Bond Revocation on the original charge. He recently cut his ankle monitor off and is now being considered a wanted fugitive.

Yancey is a 5-foot-9 25-year-old black male weighing around 200 pounds. He is affiliated with the Bloods gang, and was formerly employed at the Goodwill off of Rutherford in East Austin. He has had a warrant out for his arrest since Dec. 6, 2021.

Jerome Yancey is wanted for a Bond Revocation. (Austin Police Department)

He has a long-running criminal history including charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child, harassment of a public servant, resisting arrest, burglary and theft.

(Austin Police Department)

