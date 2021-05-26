VIDEO: Jersey Mike's customer goes ballistic over wrong order

Another "Karen" is going viral after she went ballistic when a sandwich shop employee got her order wrong.

This happened at the Jersey Mike's on South Sanderson Avenue in Hemet.

The woman is seen on video cursing at the 17-year-old employee and throws napkins at another employee.

She then steals chips and drinks and takes the employees' tip jar.

As that woman is leaving, she shoves the 17-year-old employee.

Hemet Police say they are aware of the incident and are actively investigating.

