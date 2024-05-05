Woman struck by train in Killeen: police
KILLEEN, Texas - The Killeen Police Department is investigating the death of a woman who was struck by a train.
On May 1, just before 7:30 p.m., Killeen police officers responded to the 100 block of 8th Street where a pedestrian had reportedly been struck by a BSNF train at the railroad crossing.
Officers arrived and found a woman's body on the tracks. She was later identified as 58-year-old Christine Gerlinde Rottman.
A preliminary investigation revealed that the train had been traveling around 25 mph eastbound near the crossing when the conductor noticed a person on the tracks.
The conductor sounded the train's horn and applied the emergency brakes, but the woman did not move and the train hit her.
Rottman was pronounced dead at 8:25 p.m. and an autopsy has been ordered.
The investigation into her death is ongoing.