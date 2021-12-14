City of Austin aims to create more green jobs for residents

The City of Austin is partnering with multiple organizations to create more accessible opportunities to green jobs in the central Texas area.

Community partners, as well as the Austin Civilian Conservation Corps (ACCC), and the Innovation Office developed the Green Workforce Accelerator program (GWA). The goal of the program is to help build capacity in Austin's workforce for organizations to provide a variety of green job pathways and aims to train, employ and inspire a green workforce of the future.

"The Green Workforce Accelerator was developed out of the ongoing work of the Austin Civilian Conservation Corp), an initiative I’m proud to have launched in response to the economic effects of the pandemic," said Council Member Alison Alter, who authored the resolution creating the ACCC. "As the climate emergency continues to impact our city, green jobs are key towards building a sustainable, resilient, and equitable community that meets the aspirations of the Green New Deal. I look forward to supporting the Green Workforce Accelerator and its programs."

The Innovation Office is anticipating the program will lead to production of 30-50 paying opportunities for residents of Austin. Wages will be paid by participating organizations.

Organizations that took part in the first Accelerator include:

The jobs created from the program will help Austinites earn income and serve their community while gaining skills that lead to strong new careers. The ACCC provides infrastructure and training for a broad range of green jobs that relate to conservation and sustainability. So far, 100 opportunities have already been created for residents of Austin across a dozen projects.

The Green Workforce Accelerator program invites anyone interested in learning more to attend a virtual showcase on Thursday, Dec. 16. The event will feature how nonprofits are focusing on building a greener, more resilient Austin.

Speakers at the showcase will include representatives from the City of Austin, 3M, TarmacTX and Blue Sky Partners. Those interested can attend virtually from 5-6 p.m. For more information and registration, visit the event page.

