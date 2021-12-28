John Madden, former Oakland Raiders coaching great and NFL legend, dies at 85

John Earl Madden, a former Oakland Raiders coaching great who went on to become the most famous sportscaster in history, died on Tuesday, the NFL confirmed. He was 85 years old.

The league said Madden died unexpectedly Tuesday morning.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in a statement, "Nobody loved football more than Coach. He was football. He was an incredible sounding board to me and so many others. There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today."

The Raiders also released a statement after news of Madden's passing.

"Few individuals meant as much to the growth and popularity of professional football as Coach Madden, whose impact on the game both on and off the field was immeasurable," the team said in a statement.

The larger-than-life Madden lived in Pleasanton with his family.

On the day before Christmas, Goodell succinctly said: "John Madden is to the NFL what Elvis Presley is to rock-and-roll. He’s the king."

Madden’s successful career and impact on generations of players and fans was the focus of a 90-minute documentary, appropriately named "All Madden," which aired Saturday on Fox.

"When you get to the younger generations of people that only know Madden as a game, don’t even necessarily know it’s a person. And that that name has a life behind it, and that life has multiple careers within it. The ability to share that ride has been a great joy," said Fox Sports’ Tom Rinaldi, the project’s executive producer and co-director. "He still permeates the game, which is an amazing tribute to his reach and all the different ways beyond football that he seeped into American popular culture."

Madden coached in the NFL from 1969 to 1978 – all with the Oakland Raiders. He was 103-32-7 as head coach and led the 13-1 Raiders to a Super Bowl over the Minnesota Vikings in 1976. He was also the youngest coach to reach 100 regular-season victories when he did it at 42. He never had a losing season and still has the most wins among all Raiders coaches. His .739 winning percentage is second to Vince Lombardi among those who have coached in at least 140 regular-season and playoff games.

"Football is my life. It’s something I say proudly. But, it’s complicated," Madden explained in the documentary.

He retired from coaching over an ulcer issue and general burnout from the job.

He would then join the other side of the sport – in the commentating booth. First for CBS, then FOX and later ABC and NBC. During his commentating career – from 1979 to 2008, he was one of the biggest broadcasters in sports. For 22 seasons, Madden co-hosted with Pat Summerall, who died in 20l3.

Madden finished his career as a 16-time Emmy Award winner. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006.

Madden was also known for his weekly chats with KCBS radio, talking about sports, life and his infamous fried turducken on Thanksgiving. That's where commuters also learned stories about his life, such as his fear of flying, which is why he took the "Madden Cruiser" – which looked like a converted Greyhound bus – to all his games and events.

Madden was so popular, he also later became the frontman for the uber-successful "Madden NFL" video game.

Madden says he did not want to become a television analyst at first, but developed a passion for it the more he learned about it. He remains the only football commentator who has worked for all four broadcast networks.

The documentary features an extensive interview with Madden and includes his wife, Virginia, and sons Joe and Mike. It also includes Lawrence Taylor, Brett Favre, Troy Aikman, Bill Parcells, Bill Belichick and Goodell among the 38 people interviewed. Madden's grandson, Jesse Madden, played quarterback at Bishop O'Dowd High School in Oakland.

Rinaldi and co-director Joe Santos then spent most of the year interviewing people and putting it together.

"To have the subject matter be John, I think it’s absolutely perfect because of what he has meant to Fox," Santos said. "This storyline to me should be dealt with extreme care. So to manage those waters and go through the whole 10-month process, why not be close to it? Why not have the executive producers be able to see every frame of it and be updated every week on what’s going on, as opposed to just waiting for something to be shipped to you 10 months later and hope that you’re happy with it?"

Besides the interviews, the documentary features videos of Madden going to games on his bus and outtakes during production meetings. It also includes Madden hosting "Saturday Night Live" in 1982 and his various commercials over the years.

Rinaldi and Santos agreed that an essential part of the documentary was hearing from Madden’s family for the first time.

"The family, like Tom says, really gave us the most important thread throughout the doc. It’s a perspective of John that no one knows," Santos said. "That was one of the surprises and one of the gifts that interviewing Virginia, Mike, and Joe presented to us."

The Associated Press and Fox Sports contributed to this report.