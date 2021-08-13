Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in DC on lockdown after ‘potential armed-person’ report

Joint Base Anacostia Bolling in D.C. has reportedly been placed on lockdown after "a potential armed person" spotted on the base on Friday.

Officials have not indicated whether anyone has been injured, or whether any shots have been fired.

A Facebook notice from the base said the person was spotted on the south side of the grounds and that anyone who encounters the person should run and hide.

After initially saying they were looking for two suspects, base officials updated their Facebook page to say they are looking for one person:

"The individual in question is a black male, medium build with dreads that are mid-back in length. He is wearing blue or green pants and a white tank top (possibly with a bag)."

An officer at the base told FOX 5 that there were no reports indicating that shots had been fired.

D.C. police believe the suspect had fled the scene of a shooting in the 3800 block of Halley Terrace.

