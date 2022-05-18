Jo's Coffee in downtown Austin hosting 'Yappy Hour'

article

Jo's Coffee is hosting a special happy hour for dogs and their owners at its location in the 2ND Street District in downtown Austin.

The "Yappy Hour" will be Thursday, May 19 from 4-6 p.m. All drinks will be half off for those who mention "2ND Street District" during that time.

There will be seasonal drinks available like a Matcha Palmer, Honey Lavender Latte, or a Cowboy Cookie Cold Brew for people, and of course, dogs can enjoy a pupachino. There are also boozy options available.

Jo's Coffee is located at 242 W. 2nd Street.