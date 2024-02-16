Judge rejects Ken Paxton's attempts to throw out charges

A judge has rejected Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's attempts to throw out felony securities fraud charges that have followed the republican for nearly a decade.

The decision keeps Paxton on track to stand trial in April on charges that he duped investors in a tech startup.

If convicted, Paxton faces up to 99 years in prison. He has pleaded not guilty.

The case has been delayed for years.

Paxton is charged with defrauding investors in a Dallas-area tech company called Servergy by not disclosing that he was being paid by the company to recruit them.