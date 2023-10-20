Expand / Collapse search

Alex Jones can't use bankruptcy protection to avoid paying Sandy Hook families, judge rules

Associated Press

HOUSTON, Texas - A Texas judge has ruled that Infowars host  Alex Jones cannot use bankruptcy protection to avoid paying more than $1.1 billion to families who sued over his conspiracy theories that the Sandy Hook school massacre was a hoax.

The decision is another significant defeat for Jones in the wake of juries in Texas and Connecticut punishing him over spreading falsehoods about the nation's deadliest school shooting. U.S. District Judge Christopher Lopez of Houston issued the ruling Thursday.

Jones filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last year and more recent financial documents submitted by his attorneys put his personal net worth around $14 million. But Lopez ruled that those protections do not apply over findings of "willful and malicious" conduct.

"The families are pleased with the Court's ruling that Jones's malicious conduct will find no safe harbor in the bankruptcy court," said Christopher Mattei, a Connecticut lawyer for the families. "As a result, Jones will continue to be accountable for his actions into the future regardless of his claimed bankruptcy."

Alex Jones ordered to pay $965 million for Sandy Hook hoax claims

Jurors ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Wednesday to pay nearly $1 billion to Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims’ relatives and an FBI agent, who said he turned their loss and trauma into years of torment by promoting the lie that the rampage was a hoax.

An attorney for Jones did not immediately return a message seeking comment Friday. 

After 26 people were killed by a gunman at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, in 2012, Jones made a false conspiracy theory a centerpiece of his programing on his flagship Infowars show. He told his audience last year he was "officially out of money" and has asked them to shop on his Infowars website to help keep him on the air.

But Jones' personal spending  topped $93,000 in July alone , including thousands of dollars on meals and entertainment, according to his monthly financial reports in the bankruptcy case. The spending stuck a nerve with Sandy Hook families as they have yet to collect any of the money that juries awarded them.  

Sandy Hook families won nearly the $1.5 billion in judgments against Jones last year in lawsuits over repeated promotion of a false theory that the school shooting that ever happened.

Alex Jones trial: Jones mocks Sandy Hook parent in latest Infowars episode, takes stand

Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, the parents of Jesse Lewis, a victim of the 2012 Sandy Hook mass shooting took the stand Tuesday, followed later in the day by Alex Jones himself.

The amount of money Jones owes Sandy Hook families could grow even larger. Another lawsuit is pending in Texas, brought by the parents of 6-year-old Noah Pozner, one of the children slain in the attack. A trial date has not yet been set.

Relatives of the victims testified at the trials about being  harassed and threatened by Jones' believers, who sent threats and even confronted the grieving families in person, accusing them of being "crisis actors" whose children never existed. 
 

