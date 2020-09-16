Juvenile arrested in connection with shooting in Cedar Park

A juvenile has been arrested in connection with the shooting of a vehicle's back window in Cedar Park.

The Cedar Park Police Department says a caller reported finding a bullet hole in their vehicle's window on Sunday night just after 7 p.m.

Cedar Park police say based on an investigation, the shooting took place as the vehicle was backing out of the Cedar Park Rec Center parking lot when a bullet hit the back window. Investigators spoke with witnesses and neighbors at the View Apartment Complex across the street and gathered evidence at the scene.

A juvenile male who lived at the apartment complex has been taken into custody and charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct.

Cedar Park police say this remains an active and ongoing investigation.

