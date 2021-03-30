Juvenile charged with third-degree felony for February shooting
JARRELL, Texas - A juvenile has been arrested and charged with the February shooting of another juvenile near Jarrell.
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office says that on Feb. 19, patrol deputies responded to a 911 call about a shooting in the 700 block of Yearwood Drive, outside the city. One juvenile victim was transported to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
An investigation showed that the shooting was narcotics-related.
On March 30, WCSO says detectives arresting a juvenile suspect in connection with the shooting. The juvenile has been charged with third-degree felony deadly conduct with a firearm.
SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Det. Larry Hawkins at 512-943-1313.