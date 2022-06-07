Expand / Collapse search

K9s for Warriors provides service dogs to help veterans suffering from PTSD

By
Published 
Veterans Issues
FOX 7 Austin

K9s for Warriors helps veterans suffering from PTSD

The organization K9s for Warriors helps provide a companion to help with healing and recovery. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum gets the details from San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - June is National PTSD Awareness Month. 

The organization K9s for Warriors is helping veterans suffering from PTSD by providing them a companion to help with healing and recovery. 

The dogs are found mostly at high-kill rescue shelters and trained for life-saving skills.

K9s for Warriors also provides service dogs to military veterans suffering traumatic brain injury and/or military sexual trauma. 

The organization says its mission is so important as roughly 20 veterans die by suicide every day.

K9s for Warrior providing dogs to help veterans

The dogs are mostly found at high-kill rescue shelters and trained for life-saving roles. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum has more details.