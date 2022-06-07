K9s for Warriors provides service dogs to help veterans suffering from PTSD
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - June is National PTSD Awareness Month.
The organization K9s for Warriors is helping veterans suffering from PTSD by providing them a companion to help with healing and recovery.
The dogs are found mostly at high-kill rescue shelters and trained for life-saving skills.
K9s for Warriors also provides service dogs to military veterans suffering traumatic brain injury and/or military sexual trauma.
The organization says its mission is so important as roughly 20 veterans die by suicide every day.