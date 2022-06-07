K9s for Warriors provides service dogs to help veterans suffering from PTSD

June is National PTSD Awareness Month.

The organization K9s for Warriors is helping veterans suffering from PTSD by providing them a companion to help with healing and recovery.

The dogs are found mostly at high-kill rescue shelters and trained for life-saving skills.

K9s for Warriors also provides service dogs to military veterans suffering traumatic brain injury and/or military sexual trauma.

The organization says its mission is so important as roughly 20 veterans die by suicide every day.