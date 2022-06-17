Kaitlin Armstrong manhunt: What to know about Texas cyclist shooting suspect's sister, Christie Armstrong

Kaitlin Armstrong, the 34-year-old suspect in a love-triangle shooting in Austin, Texas, last month, has been linked to a New York campground where her sister has been staying and is listed as a worker.

Public records show Christie Armstrong, 31, has listed the Camp Haven compound in Livingston Manor, New York , as an address, and she makes an appearance on its website.

The sisters grew up in Livonia, Michigan, where a former classmate previously told Fox News Digital the older sister was an athlete with a friendly, outgoing personality. Public records indicate they both relocated to California and Texas before Christie Armstrong moved to New York, where the Camp Haven, a "sustainable retreat" about 2 hours from New York City, lists her as a member of its communications team on its website.

A man at the campground told Fox News Digital Wednesday that Christie Armstrong had been staying there for some time and that he saw her sister visit about a month ago, "before the whole thing blew up."

The camp, in Sullivan County, New York, is about 2 hours and 20 minutes away from two major airports where the U.S. Marshals say Kaitlin Armstrong traveled after the shooting death of 25-year-old Moriah "Mo" Wilson, a romantic rival and professional cyclist who suffered fatal gunshot wounds on May 11 after she’d gone out to dinner with Armstrong’s 35-year-old boyfriend, Colin Strickland, another pro rider. She has been the subject of a murder warrant and nationwide manhunt since roughly a week later.

Christie Armstrong, whose social media accounts are stocked with wellness posts and describe her as a former banker and marketing consultant, did not respond to calls or texts from Fox News Digital Wednesday, and a woman who picked up the phone at the camp said she was not authorized to speak with the media and took a message.

Visited on Thursday, the camp's front gate was closed, barrels blocked the road and a handwritten "no trespassing" sign was visible.

Marshals said they were aware of the location but did not confirm whether Kaitlin Armstrong had visited the site.

Jason Jensen, a Utah-based private investigator who has been following the case, told Fox News Digital that there is a chance Kaitlin Armstrong is using her sister’s identity while on the lam. And a day before Kaitlin Armstrong was seen in New Jersey, her sister allegedly obtained a New York state driver's license, he said.

Instagram photos show the sisters share a striking resemblance and appear to have been close.

The suspected killer was dropped off at Newark Liberty International Airport on May 18, according to the U.S. Marshals – but they said she did not board a flight under her name.

"She’s now Christine Armstrong from New York instead of Kaitlin Armstrong from Texas," Jensen said. "That’s my professional opinion."

Mon May 14, days before she was spotted at Newark, Marshals said Kaitlin Armstrong arrived at LaGuardia International Airport on a flight from Houston, Texas .

