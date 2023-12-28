Kaitlin Armstrong was pregnant at time of arrest: court filings

An Austin woman convicted of murdering her perceived romantic rival was pregnant around the time of her arrest. That's according to court filings by her defense team obtained by the Daily Mail.

The filings argue that if the jury had known about this, they would have given Kaitlin Armstrong a more lenient sentence.

A jury convicted Armstrong of shooting and killing pro-cyclist Anna Moriah Wilaon in 2022 before escaping to Costa Rica.

This fall, she was sentenced to 90 years in prison.