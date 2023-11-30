Travis County DA dismisses escape charges against Kaitlin Armstrong
AUSTIN, Texas - Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza is dismissing escape charges against Kaitlin Armstrong.
Armstrong was convicted for killing her perceived romantic rival, pro-cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson, earlier this month.
In October, while in jail, cell phone video shows Armstrong running from Travis County Sheriff's deputy after a medical appointment.
She was charged with escape causing bodily injury, which the DA's office is dismissing.