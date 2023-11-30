Expand / Collapse search

Travis County DA dismisses escape charges against Kaitlin Armstrong

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Kaitlin Armstrong
Kaitlin Armstrong escape charges dismissed

AUSTIN, Texas - Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza is dismissing escape charges against Kaitlin Armstrong.

Armstrong was convicted for killing her perceived romantic rival, pro-cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson, earlier this month.

Kaitlin Armstrong escapes custody

Cell phone footage shows Kaitlyn Armstrong's attempted escape from Travis County deputies on Wednesday morning. Video courtesy Theresa Rangel/ Local News X/ TMX

In October, while in jail, cell phone video shows Armstrong running from Travis County Sheriff's deputy after a medical appointment.

She was charged with escape causing bodily injury, which the DA's office is dismissing.